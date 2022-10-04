US response to Iran protests expected to include new sanctions on those directly involved in crackdown

President Joe Biden is seen here at the White House on September 26. The US is expected to issue new sanctions against law enforcement officials and those who are directly involved in the crackdown on protesters in Iran.

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The US is expected to issue new sanctions this week against law enforcement officials and those directly involved in the crackdown on protests in Iran, a source familiar with the planned movement told CNN.

President Joe Biden, who has moved quickly to throw his support behind the demonstrators, issued an intentionally vague statement Monday promising further costs "on perpetrators of violence against peaceful protestors." A source told CNN those costs are expected to be in the form of additional sanctions this week, with more action to potentially follow.