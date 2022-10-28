US orders families of embassy employees to depart Nigeria due to heightened risk of terrorism

The State Department has ordered non-emergency US embassy employees and their family members in Abuja, Nigeria, seen here in 2016, to leave the country "due to the heightened risk of terrorist attacks there."

 Monika Skolimowska/picture alliance/Getty Images

The department also issued a "Level 3" travel advisory for the entire country, urging: "Reconsider travel to Nigeria due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, and maritime crime."