US officials say 'biggest fear' has come true as Russia cuts gas supplies to Europe

A photo taken on July 20, 2022 shows pipe systems at the industrial plant of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline near Lubmin, northeastern Germany.

 Edouard Merlo/AFP/Getty Images

The Biden administration is working furiously behind the scenes to keep European allies united against Russia as Moscow further cuts its energy supplies to the European Union, prompting panic on both sides of the Atlantic over potentially severe gas shortages heading into winter, US officials say.

On Monday, Russia's state-owned gas company Gazprom said it would cut flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany in half, to just 20% of its capacity. A US official said the move was retaliation for western sanctions, and that it put the West in "unchartered territory" when it comes to whether Europe will have enough gas to get through the winter.

