US Navy investigating 4 apparent suicides in a month at same facility

The US Navy is investigating four apparent suicides in a one-month period at a shore-based facility to determine whether the deaths are related in any way and whether sailors had enough mental health and medical support, according to a Navy official familiar with the situation.

 Dept. of Defense/FILE

The deaths by suicide from October 30 to November 26 involved enlisted sailors at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center in Norfolk, Virginia.