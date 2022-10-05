A US Navy aircraft carrier strike group is moving into waters off the Korean Peninsula as tensions flare after a spate of North Korean missile launches over the past two weeks, South Korean security officials say.

South Korea's National Security Council (NSC) held an emergency meeting on Thursday after North Korea launched two more short-range ballistic missiles, the sixth such launch in 12 days, the country's Presidential Office said in a statement.

Reporting contributed by CNN's Richard Roth, Jonny Hallam, Larry Register and Sahar Akbarzai

