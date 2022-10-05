A US Navy aircraft carrier strike group is moving into waters off the Korean Peninsula as tensions flare after a spate of North Korean missile launches over the past two weeks, South Korean security officials say.
South Korea's National Security Council (NSC) held an emergency meeting on Thursday after North Korea launched two more short-range ballistic missiles, the sixth such launch in 12 days, the country's Presidential Office said in a statement.
The NSC warned that North Korea's provocation will face a stronger response, as demonstrated by the redeployment of the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and its strike group into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, following Pyongyang's launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), which flew over Japan, on Tuesday.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff also said on Wednesday that the US carrier strike group would be redeployed to the Sea of Japan, in what it characterized as a "very unusual" move meant "to demonstrate the resolute will of the SK-US alliance to respond decisively to any provocation or threat from North Korea."
Asked about the South Korean statement on the Reagan's movements, a US 7th Fleet spokesperson told CNN, "The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Sea of Japan." The Navy said it does not comment on future operations.
The South Korean statement on the US Navy strike group's movements drew a harsh response from Pyongyang.
"The DPRK is watching the US posing a serious threat to the stability of the situation on the Korean peninsula and in its vicinity by redeploying the carrier task force in the waters off the Korean peninsula," read a statement from the North Korean Foreign Ministry posted on the state-run Korean Central News Agency.
Pyongyang's missile launches Thursday are the 24th such tests this year, including both ballistic and cruise missiles -- the highest annual tally since Kim Jong Un took power in 2012.
It closely followed a highly provocative launch by the isolated country on Tuesday, when North Korea fired a ballistic missile without warning over Japan -- the first in five years -- prompting Tokyo to urge residents in the north to take shelter.
The United States and South Korea responded with missile launches and exercises around the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Speaking Wednesday during a trip to South America, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that if North Korea continues "down this road" of provocation, "it will only increase the condemnation, increase the isolation and increase the steps that are taken in response to their actions."
Last month, the US, Japanese and South Korean navies conducted joint anti-submarine exercises in international waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula to improve response capability against North Korean submarine threats.
The Reagan carrier strike group as well as destroyers of South Korea and Japan were involved in that joint exercise, according to the South Korean Navy.
US blames Russia, China for emboldening Pyongyang
The latest North Korean launch came hours after a Security Council briefing at the United Nations headquarters in New York about its weapons program.
Speaking at the council, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield accused Russia and China, without naming them, of enabling North Korea.
North Korea has "enjoyed blanket protection from two members of this council. These two members have gone out of their way to justify the DPRK's repeated provocations and block every attempt to update the sanctions regime," she said.
Referring to Russia and China, Thomas-Greenfield said, "Two permanent members of the Security Council have enabled (North Korean leader) Kim Jong Un" to continue these "provocations."
But China countered that it was Washington ratcheting up tensions.
"The US has recently been bolstering its military alliances in the Asia Pacific region and intensifying the risk of military confrontation on the nuclear issue," the Chinese Deputy Ambassador to the UN Geng Shuang said during a Security Council meeting.
The US is "poisoning the regional security environment," he added.
Russia, too, blamed the US.
"It is obvious that missile launches by Pyongyang were a response to the short-sighted confrontational military activities of the US," Anna Evstigneeva, Russia's deputy permanent representative to the UN, said.
More North Korean testing expected
Experts have warned that North Korea's recent tests suggest an even greater escalation in weapons testing could be on the horizon.
"North Korea is going to keep conducting missile tests until the current round of modernization is done," Jeffrey Lewis, director of the East Asia Nonproliferation Program at the Center for Nonproliferation Studies, told CNN earlier this week.
A nuclear test could come "anytime," he added.
South Korean and US officials have been warning since May that North Korea may be preparing for a nuclear test, with satellite imagery showing activity at its underground nuclear test site.
If North Korea conducts a test, it would be the country's seventh underground nuclear test and the first in nearly five years.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented