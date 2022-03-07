US military to close fuel storage facility in Hawaii where water was contaminated by leak By Ellie Kaufman, CNN Mar 7, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Department of Defense will close the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Hawaii permanently, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday.The facility was temporarily closed after water was contaminated by a petroleum leak from the facility that sickened military families and children in Hawaii in November.The facility will be defueled and closed permanently, Kirby said. The fuel will be repositioned in "a few locations," Kirby said.The incident in November left thousands of military families and people in the local community in Hawaii without safe drinking water. This is a developing story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 