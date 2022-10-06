US kills two top ISIS leaders in airstrike in Syria

The US military conducted a raid in northeast Syria targeting a senior ISIS official on October 5, US Central Command said in a statement.

 STAFF/AFP/Getty Images

US forces killed two top ISIS leaders in an airstrike in northern Syria on Thursday, according to two defense officials, one day after a US raid killed an ISIS smuggler.

The strike killed Abu 'Ala, one of the top five ISIS leaders and the deputy leader of ISIS in Syria, as well as Abu Mu'Ad al-Qahtani, an ISIS official responsible for prisoner affairs, the officials said. The strike was conducted at 6:23pm local time in Syria.

CNN's Mostafa Salem contributed reporting.