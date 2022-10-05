United States, South Korean and Japanese warships performed a missile defense exercise in the Sea of Japan on Thursday, two days after North Korean sent a ballistic missile over Japan, the US-Indo Pacific Command said in a statement.

The two US warships, the guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville and the guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold, both part of the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier strike group, participated in the exercise along with two Japanese and one South Korean destroyer, the US statement said.

Reporting contributed by CNN's Richard Roth, Jonny Hallam, Larry Register, Paula Hancocks, Gawon Bae and Sahar Akbarzai

