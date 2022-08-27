US intelligence chief tells Congress she's conducting damage assessment of documents taken from Mar-a-Lago

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, pictured here, in Washington, DC, on May 10, has sent a letter to the House Intelligence and House Oversight committee chairs, saying the intelligence community is conducting a damage assessment of the documents taken from former President Donald Trump's home in Mar-a-Lago, according to a letter obtained by CNN.

 Jose Luis Magana/AP

"The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) are working together to facilitate a classification review of relevant materials, including those recovered during the search," Haines wrote in her letter to House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff and House Oversight Chair Carolyn Maloney.

CNN's Natasha Bertrand contributed to this report.

