US imposing 'swift and severe costs' on Russia following Putin's Ukraine annexation

The US is imposing "swift and severe costs" on Russia after President Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of regions of Ukraine. Workers fix a banner reading "Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson - Russia!" in central Moscow on September 29.

 Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP/Getty Images

The US is imposing what it describes as "swift and severe costs" on Russia, including sanctions on a figure the Biden administration says is key to Russia's economy, after President Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of regions of Ukraine following what the West casts as "sham referenda."

Putin signed documents on Friday to formally begin the process of annexing four regions of Ukraine during a ceremony in the Kremlin, a clear violation of international law amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine that began seven months ago.

