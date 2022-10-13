The US high school graduating class of 2022 had the lowest average ACT score in more than three decades, the organization behind the test said on Wednesday, noting the class also endured the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic for three academic years.

The ACT is a standardized exam used in college admissions and administered by a nonprofit with the same name. This year, the average ACT score was the lowest it's been since 1991, the organization said in a news release.