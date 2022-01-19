US extradites second suspect in assassination of Haiti's President

Palacios managed to flee Haiti after Moise's assassination, eventually ending up in Jamaica, where he was captured by authorities for entering the country illegally. How he escaped Haiti remains unknown.
Palacios has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States "and providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap," according to the US Department of Justice (DOJ.)
If convicted of the charges, Palacios faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, according to the DOJ.
Authorities have said that dozens of people were involved in Moise's death, including 26 Colombians and two Haitian-Americans.
Exactly what happened inside the President's home and who masterminded the attack remain at the heart of multiple investigations involving senior agents from the US and Colombia, in addition to local authorities.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
