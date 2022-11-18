With just hours left to go to reach an international climate agreement, US climate envoy John Kerry has tested positive for Covid-19 at the United Nations' COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, his spokesperson Whitney Smith said.

Smith said in a statement that Kerry is "experiencing mild symptoms" and self-isolating at the summit. As the talks hit a critical stretch, he is "working with his negotiations team and foreign counterparts by phone to ensure a successful outcome of COP27."