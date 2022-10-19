US Capitol Police arrest driver after clearing suspicious vehicle near Supreme Court

US Capitol Police detained three people after responding to a suspicious vehicle near the US Supreme Court.

 CNN

US Capitol Police officers on Wednesday arrested an 80-year-old man from Georgia after he admitted he had guns in his vehicle, according to the agency.

Tony Payne, of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, was charged with unregistered firearm, unregistered ammunition, and carrying a pistol without a license, US Capitol Police said in a statement Wednesday evening.