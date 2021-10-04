Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Purchase Access

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

US-bound flights of Afghan evacuees to resume after measles pause

  • 0
US-bound flights of Afghan evacuees to resume after measles pause

US military medical personnel vaccinate an Afghan man on September 17 2021, Rhineland-Palatinate, Ramstein.

 Oliver Dietze/picture alliance via Getty Images

Flights of Afghan evacuees from staging areas abroad will resume this week as part of Operation Allies Welcome, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The announcement comes after flights had been put on pause last month after four cases of measles -- a highly contagious virus -- were discovered among Afghans. They are expected to resume Tuesday, according to a DHS official.

The White House said at the time that the halt had been recommended by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after the cases were diagnosed. Flights of Afghans, many of which were operated by commercial carriers, had been coming to the United States from military bases in Germany and Qatar.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that can lead to serious health complications. It was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000. However, travelers have continued to bring the virus to the US, leading to local spread and outbreaks among people who aren't vaccinated.

More than 49,000 Afghan evacuees temporarily staying at military installations in the US have been vaccinated for measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) and varicella (chickenpox). According to a DHS news release, they "will remain at domestic military installations for at least 21 days after the MMR vaccine is administered." Evacuees are also receiving vaccinations in Europe and the Middle East.

Individuals are also being offered Covid-19 vaccines and tested for the virus.

The Biden administration and refugee resettlement agencies are racing to find permanent housing for the thousands of Afghans set to be resettled in the United States.

"The ultimate goal of Operation Allies Welcome is to successfully resettle our Afghan allies into local communities while prioritizing national security and public health," said Robert Fenton, senior response official for Operation Allies Welcome.

This story has been updated with additional details Monday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

All alerts