The US Army, pictured here, on October 18, 2005 in Dujail, Iraq, is offering a bonus up to $50,000, the largest amount ever, to some new recruits who enlist for six years in an effort to increase its ranks amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The US Army is offering a bonus up to $50,000, the largest amount ever, to some new recruits who enlist for six years in an effort to increase its ranks amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"This is an opportunity to entice folks to consider the Army," Brig. Gen. John Cushing, deputy commanding general for operations at the US Army Recruiting Command (USAREC), said in a statement. "We've taken a look at the critical (military occupational specialties) we need to fill in order to maintain the training bases, and that is where we place a lot of our emphasis."
The incentives for new recruits range from $1,000 to $40,000 for certain jobs the Army needs to fill quickly or that are difficult to fill because of qualifications needed, such as Special Forces or radar repairers, the USAREC said.
Aside from the career-based bonuses, there are "quick ship" bonuses for those who are prepared to head to Basic Combat Training within 90 days. These incentives range from $2,000 to $9,000 -- the sooner an individual ships, the higher the dollar amount.
For example, the USAREC, says, enlisting for six years as an air and missile defense crewmember starts at $40,000 and also qualifies for a $9,000 critical accession bonus. If the new recruit decides to go to training within 90 days, the additional quick-ship bonus would get the new recruit to the maximum amount.
Previously, bonuses for new full-time recruits could not be greater than $40,000.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.