The United States and Chinese militaries exchanged harsh words Tuesday after a US Navy warship performed the first freedom of navigation operation (FONOP) in the South China Sea since the leaders of the two powers met earlier this month in an attempt to ease tensions.

In a statement, the Chinese military claimed the USS Chancellorsville, a guided-missile cruiser, "illegally entered the waters near China's Nansha Islands and reefs without the approval of the Chinese government."

