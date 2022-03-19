Up to 10 people shot outside car show in Arkansas, state police say By Andy Rose, CNN Mar 19, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Arkansas state troopers are investigating a shooting outside a car show Saturday night in the town of Dumas, officials said."Preliminary information provided to ASP is that as many as 10 people had been wounded by gunfire," said Bill Sadler, a spokesman for the Arkansas State Police.The state police did not immediately release the name of the business where the car show was taking place, nor did they say whether any suspects were identified.Dumas is about 80 miles southeast of Little Rock. This is a developing story.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local and State News Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Arkansas Auto Shows Automotive Industry Business And Industry Sectors Business, Economy And Trade Continents And Regions North America Southeastern United States The Americas United States State Police Show Law Police Crime Broadcasting Events Bill Sadler Shooting State Trooper Car More News News Up to 10 people shot outside car show in Arkansas, state police say By Andy Rose, CNN 1 hr ago 0 News USS Clamagore submarine will be destroyed and recycled, museum says By Andy Rose, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 News Virginian-Pilot reporter and former CNN news assistant Sierra Jenkins killed in shooting By Laura Studley, CNNUpdated 2 hrs ago 0 News Texas authorities warn of more dangerous fire weather to come as a wildfire victim's family reflects on her life of service By Paradise Afshar and Christina Maxouris, CNNUpdated 4 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Parkview grad Abby McCulloh an All-American in two NCAA races Lanier grad Tahj Tolbert named Indoor Football League's Offensive Player of the Week Duluth grad Mykala Walker helps Delaware to NCAA tourney Gladiators claim road victory over Icemen {{title}} Latest Up to 10 people shot outside car show in Arkansas, state police say USS Clamagore submarine will be destroyed and recycled, museum says Virginian-Pilot reporter and former CNN news assistant Sierra Jenkins killed in shooting Texas authorities warn of more dangerous fire weather to come as a wildfire victim's family reflects on her life of service Two cheerleaders free trapped ball during March Madness game » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesNorthbound I-85 lanes fully reopened in Braselton after emergency bridge repairGwinnett County Public Schools names three new principalsPeachtree Corners resident Sam Finelli earns ticket to Hollywood in headline-making American Idol auditionFormer UGA football player arrested for murder of RaceTrac clerk in Oconee CountyPursuit on Saturday ended in fatal crash in front of Lawrenceville police headquartersMost people don't know these possible signs of early Alzheimer'sSix golfers, coach from New Mexico college killed in crashFour bands that had hits in the 90s will perform in Peachtree Corners this yearGeorgia Gwinnett College special education major practice teaches in the Gwinnett County classroom where he once was a studentHome of the Brave: What's next for Freddie Freeman? CollectionsON THE MARKET: This Buford area home on Lake Lanier has us ready for summerWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for March 13, 2022WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of March 14PHOTOS: Grand opening of Two Cities Pizza in SuwaneeFastest-growing counties in GeorgiaThese tasty burgers are on the menu for Gwinnett Burger Week March 13-19PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — March 14PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — March 14PHOTOS: St. Paddy’s on Perry celebration in LawrencevilleIN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from March 7-13 CommentedJury finds Ahmaud Arbery's killers were racially motivated in chasing him (6)OPINION: Republican re-districting of Board of Commissioners disrespects Gwinnett community (3)Gwinnett's move to nonpartisan school board elections affects candidate qualifying (2)Lawrenceville announces one-time citation waivers for people fined for parking in privately-owned lot on town square (2)More than 50 community leaders from across Georgia sign letter supporting Gwinnett County school board Chairwoman Tarece Johnson (2)No end to the worker shortage: America had 11.3 million jobs available in January (2)POLL: Are rising gas prices impacting you and your family? (1)Duluth Police Chief Randy Belcher announces plans to retire; Col. Jacquelyn Carruth will become department's first female chief (1)FBI arrests Duluth man who allegedly participated in Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol with coworker (1)America added 678,000 jobs in February, smashing forecasts (1) Featured Businesses Fox Theatre 660 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308 +1(404)881-2100 Website Events Dennison Hearing Solutions 3511 Braselton Hwy, Dacula, GA 30019 +1(770)209-2627 Website Aurora Theatre 128 W Pike St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(678)226-6222 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: March is National Peanut Month. What's your favorite way to eat peanuts? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: As peanut butter Roasted Raw Blanched Boiled Fried Powdered In a trail mix In a granola bar On a sundae In a brownie or cookie (or other dessert) Two words: peanut brittle I am allergic to peanuts. I eat peanuts in a different way than listed here. I don't like peanuts. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.