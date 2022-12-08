Unsealed case file reveals new details of 2021 bomb threat incident involving Colorado Springs LGBTQ club shooting suspect

Anderson Lee Aldrich is accused of entering a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and opening fire with an AR-15-style rifle, killing five people and wounding 19 others.

 Colorado Springs Police Department/AP

An unsealed case file revealed new details about what took place during a 2021 bomb threat incident that led to the arrest of the Club Q shooting suspect.

Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Robin Chittum ordered the unsealing of the case file Thursday, ruling in part that the public interest outweighs the defendant's privacy despite the objections of the 22-year-old shooting suspect, Anderson Aldrich, and their mother, Laurel Voepel.

CNN's Ray Sanchez contributed to this report.

