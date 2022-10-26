Syndication: USA TODAY

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks at a rally in Athens, Ga., in May 2022. 

 Joshua L. Jones/USA TODAY Network

A woman who claims she was in a years-long romantic relationship with Herschel Walker says the Republican Senate nominee for Georgia pressured her into having an abortion in 1993, she announced at a press conference on Wednesday.

The woman, referred to as Jane Doe to protect her identity, attended the press conference virtually with her lawyer, Gloria Allred, and read her statement. Her voice was heard, but her face was not shown.

CNN's Kyle Blaine contributed to this report.