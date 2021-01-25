ATLANTA - The University System of Georgia will conduct a national search for a successor to retiring Chancellor Steve Wrigley, the system announced Monday.
Seven members of the system’s Board of Regents will form an advisory group to help with the search. The group will be chaired by Regent Kessel D. Stelling Jr., chairman and CEO of Columbus-based Synovus.
The group will work with the Atlanta-based firm Parker Executive Search to put in place a search process that will include input gathered during listening sessions and from a publicly accessible website.
Wrigley announced earlier this month that he will step down on July 1 after 36 years in public service, including more than four years as chancellor.
Joining Stelling on the advisory committee will be Board of Regents Chairman Sachin Shailendra and regents Erin Hames, C. Everett Kennedy III, Neil L. Pruitt Jr., Sarah-Elizabeth Langford-Reed and Harold Reynolds.
The chancellor search website will be linked to the university system’s homepage and can be found at https://www.usg.edu/chancellor_search/.
