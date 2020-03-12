After Gov. Brian Kemp announced he would leave decisions for school district closures up to district leaders, Georgia colleges and universities are beginning to announce closures for the next two weeks.
The University System of Georgia released a statement that it will temporarily suspend instruction for two weeks, beginning Monday, to “allow time for USG institutions to test their business continuity plans and online instruction modules and for state officials to continue to assess the current situation regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) in Georgia.”
In a statement from Teresa MacCartney with the Board of Regents, USG presidents were told to activate business continuity plans to ensure the operation of online instruction.
The letter instructed students off-campus to stay away and students on-campus to make arrangements to leave by Monday
“Students who are currently on spring break are strongly encouraged not to return to campus,” the letter read. “Students on campus are asked to depart campus by close of business Friday, March 13, 2020, and to remain away from campus until March 29, 2020. At this time, students are not being asked to move out of their dorms for the remainder of the semester. For students who are unable to leave campus, please establish a mechanism to safely accommodate those students on campus.”
The announcement comes hours after the University System of Georgia announced its 26 institutions would remain open after consulting with the Georgia Department of Public Health.
During a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Gov. Brian Kemp said the state is leaving decisions for closures up to local leaders.
“Given the rise of coronavirus cases along with the push for more school closures, I’m going to issue a call to action for community leaders, educational leaders and childcare providers across our state,” Kemp said. “If you feel that it is prudent, you should consider closing daycares, schools or school districts as early as (Friday) though the next two weeks.”
Classes are in session at GGC on Friday at Georgia Gwinnett College.
Details on GGC's plans moving forward were outlined in a letter emailed to the entire campus. GGC will activate its relevant business continuity plans and ensure the operation of online instruction should that become necessary.
GGC's Office of Student Housing and Residential Education and other offices will work to safely accommodate students unable to leave campus.
"We know you have additional questions, and we will provide more details as they are available," a letter read.
Georgia Gwinnett College in Lawrenceville is one of nine state colleges that are part of the USG. It has the highest enrollment of all state colleges at roughly 12,831 reported in the Fall of 2019.
The University system of Georgia includes five universities with enrollment higher than 20,000 students — University of Georgia, Georgia Institute for Technology, Georgia State University, Kennesaw State University and Georgia Southern University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.