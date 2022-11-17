Michael Hollins, the University of Virginia football player who was seriously wounded in Sunday's mass shooting, was taken off intubation and moved from the hospital's intensive care unit, a family friend told CNN on Thursday.

"Mike is doing better today," Gipson said. "He is in intermediate care and progressing positively. He will hopefully begin to take some steps today."

CNN's Joe Johns, Aileen Graef, Amir Vera, Holly Yan, Christina Zdanowicz, Eric Levenson, Caroll Alvarado, Michelle Watson, Sharif Paget, Chimaine Pouteau, Jessica Prater and Matt Foster contributed to this report.

Tags