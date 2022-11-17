The suspected gunman in Sunday's shooting at the University of Virginia -- killing three students and wounding two others -- legally purchased firearms on two separate occasions after being prevented from doing so years earlier, according to the gun shop that made the sales.

Suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, attempted to buy a firearm in 2018 and 2021, but neither of the sales or transfers were completed, Dance's Sporting Goods owner Marlon Dance told CNN.

