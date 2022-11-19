The mother of University of Virginia running back Mike Hollins, who was hospitalized in a shooting that killed three football players Sunday, says her son was trying to warn others before being struck by gunfire.

Hollins, a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is one of two people wounded when a fellow student opened fire on a bus returning from a class field trip in Charlottesville, killing football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry.

