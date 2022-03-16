University of the Southwest golf teams involved in a fatal bus crash in West Texas By Christine Sever and Chris Boyette, CNN Mar 16, 2022 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The University of the Southwest men's and women's golf teams were involved in a fatal bus crash Tuesday night, the university said in a statement.There were fatalities in the bus and another vehicle, a Ford F-150, involved in the crash, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Steven Blanco said."The university is currently attempting to notify family members of those involved in the accident," said the university based in Hobbs, New Mexico.The wreck happened near Andrews in West Texas, CNN affiliate KOSA reported. "We will not be releasing the names and numbers of those deceased as we work with the university to confirm and further the investigation at this time," Blanco told reporters at the scene.CNN has reached out to Texas Department of Public Safety for more information.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local and State News Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Accidental Fatalities Accidents Accidents, Disasters And Safety Continents And Regions Death And Dying Deaths And Fatalities Education Education Systems And Institutions Golf Higher Education North America Society Southwestern United States Sports And Recreation Texas The Americas Traffic Accidents United States Crash Cable News Network University Transports Broadcasting Events Highway Team Steven Blanco Bus Kosa More News News University of the Southwest golf teams involved in a fatal bus crash in West Texas By Christine Sever and Chris Boyette, CNN 53 min ago 0 News 5 things to know for March 16: Ukraine, Pandemic, Jan. 6 riot, Daylight Saving, Tokyo By Alexandra Meeks, CNN 1 hr ago 0 News Broadway vocal coach dies after being pushed into the ground, family says By Liam Reilly, CNN 5 hrs ago 0 +48 Slideshows featured States with the most historic sites at risk of flooding By Eliza Siegel, Researched By Emma Rubin Stacker 5 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines CARROLL: Wishful thinking out loud Duke's Erin Marsh, Buford grad, earns NCAA All-American honors in pentathlon with runner-up finish Norcross' Zaria Hurston, North Gwinnett's R.J. Godfrey headline Gwinnett Tipoff Club season-ending awards NBA roundup: Kyrie Irving erupts for career-high 60 in Nets' win {{title}} Latest University of the Southwest golf teams involved in a fatal bus crash in West Texas 5 things to know for March 16: Ukraine, Pandemic, Jan. 6 riot, Daylight Saving, Tokyo Broadway vocal coach dies after being pushed into the ground, family says A detective scrolled through social media. What he noticed helped catch a person wanted for shooting homeless men in 2 cities Assaulted. Harassed. This is the reality for Asian Americans a year after the Atlanta spa shootings » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGwinnett Sheriff's Deputies make arrests during eight-day operation in county's high crime areasPeachtree Corners resident Sam Finelli earns ticket to Hollywood in headline-making American Idol auditionDriver who killed 22-year-old on Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County faces murder charge, Georgia State Patrol saysLawrenceville announces one-time citation waivers for people fined for parking in privately-owned lot on town squareGeorgia Gwinnett College special education major practice teaches in the Gwinnett County classroom where he once was a studentBuford grad, Ohio State lineman Harry Miller retiring from football amid mental health battleHome of the Brave: What's next for Freddie Freeman?Behavioral health hospital patient in ICU after shooting involving Lawrenceville police; officer also shot but OKCentral Gwinnett head football coach Jason Thompson announces resignationDALY: Though attractive, Bradford pears are troublesome trees CollectionsON THE MARKET: This Buford area home on Lake Lanier has us ready for summerON THE MARKET: You have to see the unique fireplace in this Stone Mountain home with an Austin Powers vibeWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for March 13, 2022PHOTOS: Grand opening of Two Cities Pizza in SuwaneeThese tasty burgers are on the menu for Gwinnett Burger Week March 13-19WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of March 14GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — March 11-13PHOTOS: Scenes from the Beer Chaser 5K in SuwaneePHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — March 14PHOTOS: St. Paddy's on Perry celebration in Lawrenceville CommentedJury finds Ahmaud Arbery's killers were racially motivated in chasing him (6)OPINION: Republican re-districting of Board of Commissioners disrespects Gwinnett community (3)Lawrenceville announces one-time citation waivers for people fined for parking in privately-owned lot on town square (2)More than 50 community leaders from across Georgia sign letter supporting Gwinnett County school board Chairwoman Tarece Johnson (2)No end to the worker shortage: America had 11.3 million jobs available in January (2)POLL: Are rising gas prices impacting you and your family? (1)Duluth Police Chief Randy Belcher announces plans to retire; Col. Jacquelyn Carruth will become department's first female chief (1)Gwinnett County Public Schools honors Counselors of the Year (1)Gwinnett's move to nonpartisan school board elections affects candidate qualifying (1)America added 678,000 jobs in February, smashing forecasts (1) Featured Businesses Fabric World Inc 1555 E Park Place Blvd, Stone Mountain, GA 30087 +1(770)413-7655 Greater Atlanta Autos Gwinnett 725 Old Norcross Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(770)963-9205 Website Gwinnett Stripers 2500 Buford Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 +1(678)277-0300 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: March is National Peanut Month. What's your favorite way to eat peanuts? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: As peanut butter Roasted Raw Blanched Boiled Fried Powdered In a trail mix In a granola bar On a sundae In a brownie or cookie (or other dessert) Two words: peanut brittle I am allergic to peanuts. I eat peanuts in a different way than listed here. I don't like peanuts. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.