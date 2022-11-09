University of Kentucky student who repeatedly hurled racist slur at Black student permanently banned from campus

Sophia Rosing has been charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, fourth-degree assault without visible injury, second-degree disorderly conduct, and third-degree assault on a police officer or probation officer.

 Obtained by CNN

The student facing assault charges after she repeatedly hurled a racial slur at a Black student on campus early Sunday morning has been permanently banned from campus and could face additional charges, the University of Kentucky president said.

Sophia Rosing -- who is no longer a student -- was initially suspended on an interim basis, and is now no longer a student, permanently banned from campus, and will not be eligible to re-enroll as a student, the message from University of Kentucky (UK) President Eli Capilouto to the UK community said.