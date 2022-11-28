University of Idaho students are expected to return to campus Monday from Thanksgiving break despite the lack of a suspect or arrest in the stabbing deaths of four students at an off-campus home.

Yet with a killer on the loose, it's unclear how many students will actually come back to Moscow, Idaho, for the last two weeks of classes before winter break. University of Idaho President Scott Green acknowledged last week that some students did not want to return until a suspect is in custody.

