The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has called on Myanmar's ruling military junta to release all political prisoners, including deposed State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and former President Win Myint, in its first resolution passed on the Southeast Asian country since its independence.

UNSC Resolution 2669 on Myanmar expressed "deep concern at the ongoing state of emergency imposed by the military," and emphasized the need to tackle several long-standing issues. It also called for greater humanitarian assistance for victims of violence, with emphasis on women, children and displaced populations, including the Rohingya -- a persecuted mostly Muslim minority.