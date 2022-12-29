UN halts some aid programs in Afghanistan after Taliban's ban on female NGO workers

Afghan women wait to receive a food package being distributed by a Saudi Arabia humanitarian aid group at a distribution center in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 25, 2022.

 Ali Khara/Reuters

The United Nations announced Wednesday it has suspended some of its "time-critical" programs in Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban's ban on female NGO workers.

In a joint statement released by UN aid chief Martin Griffiths and other humanitarian groups, it warned that further activities will likely need to be paused as it cannot deliver "principled" humanitarian assistance without female aid workers.

