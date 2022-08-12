Ukrainian nuclear plant facing 'grave hour,' UN watchdog says

The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, seen here on August 4, reached a "grave hour," UN watchdog said on August 11.

 Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

The "alarming" situation at a Russian-occupied nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine had reached a "grave hour," the head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog said Thursday, as he called for an immediate inspection of the facility by international experts.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi warned that parts of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant had been knocked out due to recent attacks, risking an "unacceptable" potential radiation leak.

