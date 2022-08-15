UK becomes first nation to approve Covid-19 vaccine targeting both Omicron and original strain

A health worker draws the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine as she prepares to administer a booster shot. The UK has become the first country to approve an updated version of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine booster that targets the Omicron strain and the original virus from 2020.

 Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/Sipa USA/AP

The United Kingdom has become the first country to approve an updated version of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine booster that targets two coronavirus variants: the Omicron strain and the original virus from 2020.

"An updated version of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna that targets two coronavirus variants (known as a "bivalent" vaccine) has today been approved for adult booster doses by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) after it was found to meet the UK regulator's standards of safety, quality and effectiveness," read an official government release Monday.

