Uganda declares Ebola outbreak after one person dies

Uganda declared an outbreak of Ebola after a case of the rare Sudan strain was confirmed in the country. Secretary of the Ministry of Health Diana Atwine, center, confirms a case of Ebola in the country, at a press conference in Kampala, Uganda, September 20.

 Hajarah Nalwadda/AP

Uganda declared an outbreak of Ebola after a case of the relatively rare Sudan strain was confirmed in the country, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

The WHO's Africa office said in a statement the case was confirmed after testing a sample from a 24-year-old man in the country's Mubende district.

