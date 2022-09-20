Uganda declares Ebola outbreak after one person dies

Uganda declared an outbreak of Ebola after a case of the rare Sudan strain was confirmed in the country. Secretary of the Ministry of Health Diana Atwine, center, confirms a case of Ebola in the country, at a press conference in Kampala, Uganda, September 20.
Uganda declared an outbreak of Ebola after a case of the relatively rare Sudan strain was confirmed in the country, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.
The WHO's Africa office said in a statement the case was confirmed after testing a sample from a 24-year-old man in the country's Mubende district.
Ugandan health authorities investigated six suspicious deaths in the district this month. The country's health ministry said the 24-year-old patient died after displaying symptoms.
"There are currently eight suspected cases who are receiving care in a health facility," WHO Africa said, adding that it is helping Uganda's health authorities with the investigation and deploying staff to the affected area.
"This is the first time in more than a decade that Uganda is recording the Ebola Sudan strain," Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa said. "We are working closely with the national health authorities to investigate the source of this outbreak."
Uganda last reported an outbreak of Ebola Sudan in 2012, the WHO said. At least 17 people were killed from the 24 cases identified in that outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which contributed to containing the virus in the east African country at the time.
Uganda has experienced four Ebola outbreaks, according to the WHO, with the most deadly witnessed in 2000 which left over 200 people dead.
Uganda borders the Democratic Republic of the Congo which is experiencing an Ebola resurgence following outbreaks this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.