U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., announced on Monday that he will go into a self-imposed quarantine after officials found a photo of him at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference with an attendee who has tested positive for the coronavirus known as COVID-19.
Collins, whose national profile rose as he defended President Donald Trump during the impeachment hearings and who is running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by fellow Republican Kelly Loeffler, attended the annual conservative conference. Since attending CPAC, which was held Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, Collins accompanied Trump, as well as Loeffler and U.S. Sen. David Perdue, on a visit to the CDC in Atlanta on Friday.
He will spend the remainder of the two week quarantine period at home, he said.
“This afternoon, I was notified by CPAC that they discovered a photo of myself and the patient who has tested positive for coronavirus," Collins said. "While I feel completely healthy and I am not experiencing any symptoms, I have decided to self-quarantine at my home for the remainder of the 14-day period out of an abundance of caution."
Collins said he will follow recommendations he receives from the House of Representatives' physician while he is in quarantine. His office is also expected to issue updates "as appropriate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.