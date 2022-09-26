People in the northern Philippines were bracing for landslides on Monday after five rescue workers were killed in the aftermath of Typhoon Noru, which made landfall on Sunday and is now heading for Vietnam.

The typhoon, known locally as Typhoon Karding, intensified rapidly from Saturday to Sunday, arriving as a super typhoon at its peak of around 160 miles per hour (more than 250kph).

CNN's Christian Edwards and Brandon Miller contributed reporting. Additional reporting from Reuters.

