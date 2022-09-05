Two Russian embassy employees were among six people killed in a suicide blast near Russia's embassy in Kabul on Monday.

Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement that "an unknown militant set off an explosive device. As a result of the attack, two employees of the diplomatic mission were killed." The ministry added that "there are also victims among Afghan citizens" without giving further details.

