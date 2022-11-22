Two pro wrestlers developed 'The Progressive Liberal' to be the bad guy at matches. Then the atmosphere turned far darker

Over the past five years, the atmosphere has turned far darker for "The Progressive Liberal," who appears in wrestling matches in Appalachia.

 CNN

Back in the late 1980s, when Beau James started pro wrestling, the crowds came for a show between good and evil, to see a story about heroes and villains, to enjoy the bouts and then go home.

James enjoyed being the hero but it was nothing compared to playing the bad guy.

Tags