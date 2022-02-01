Two officers have been shot in an active shooter incident at Bridgewater College, Virginia State Police tweeted.
"Suspect apprehended in active shooting on @BridgewaterNews campus. #VSP is on scene & investigating this incident that resulted in a Campus Law Enforcement Officer and Campus Safety Officer both being shot," police tweeted.
The shelter in place order that the college was under for most of the afternoon has also been lifted.
"This is an all-clear notification. More information will come via campus email," the college said in a tweet.
Around 1:20 p.m. multiple police agencies responded to a report of an active shooter on campus, police said in a statement.
"Initial report came in that two officers had been shot & the armed suspect fled the scene. State & local law enforcement immediately responded and initiated a massive search operation for the suspect."
The male suspect was taken into custody by 1:55 p.m. and the investigation is ongoing, police added.
The conditions of the officers are unknown.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin said earlier he had been briefed on the shooting.
"I have been briefed on the situation at Bridgewater College," Youngkin tweeted from his account. "The shooter is in custody and state and local police are on the scene."
