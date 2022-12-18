As New York continues to grapple with a growing influx of asylum seekers, two buses carrying migrants arrived in the city Sunday -- with at least 10 to 15 more buses expected over the next few days, according to an email from Mayor Eric Adam's office that was obtained by CNN.

The email sent Sunday to New York City Council members and staff warned the city's shelter system is already at capacity as an increase in migrant arrivals is expected over the next few days.