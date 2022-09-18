At least two people have died after Typhoon Nanmadol brought record-breaking rains and strong winds to Japan's southernmost island of Kyushu and cut power to hundreds of thousands of people, according to local authorities.

A man in his 60s was confirmed dead in the city of Miyakonojō. The fire department found him trapped in a submerged car on farmland near a river. Firefighters pulled the man out of the vehicle, filled with water up to its roof, but he showed no vital signs and was pronounced dead, authorities told CNN.

