Turkish pop star jailed after a joke about religious schools in Turkey

Turkish pop star Gulsen Colakoglu has been jailed after making a joke about religious schools in Turkey. Gulsen has previously been targeted by Turkish conservative groups for her revealing stage outfits and support for the LGBTQ community.

 Depo Photos/AP

Turkish pop star Gulsen Colakoglu has been jailed pending trial on charges of "inciting or insulting the public to hatred and enmity" after she made a joke about religious schools in Turkey, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency.

The charges appear to be related to a video circulating on social media from a Gulsen concert in April, when she joked about one of the musicians.

