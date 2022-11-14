The woman detained under suspicion of carrying out the deadly bomb blast in Istanbul on Sunday is a Syrian national who was trained by Kurdish militants, according to Turkish authorities.

Turkish police said in a statement that the suspect entered the country through the city of Afrin in northern Syria without documentation to carry out the attack in the heart of Turkey's largest city, which killed at least six people and injured more than 80 others.

