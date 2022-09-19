Tsunami warning follows major quake in Mexico

People react after an earthquake, in Mexico City, Mexico, September 19, 2022.

 Luis Cortes/Reuters

A 7.6-magnitude earthquake has struck just off the southwestern coast of Mexico, in Michoacan state, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has said that tsunami waves reaching up to 3 meters could hit Mexico. Initial tsunami waves have likely already occurred in coastal locations such as Manzanillo and Acapulco, and could strike tourist hotspot Puerto Vallarta imminently as well.

