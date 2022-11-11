Tsunami warning downgraded after large earthquake near Tonga

On November 11, the government of the island nation of Tonga called for an immediate evacuation inland following what it said was a 7.9 magnitude earthquake that triggered a tsunami warning.

 Google

The government initially asked locals to flee to high ground following what it said was a 7.9 magnitude earthquake originating near the town of Neiafu, on the island of Vava'u, before downgrading the alert and urging the public to take "special caution."