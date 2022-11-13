The Transportation Security Administration is admitting multiple failures and is instituting alerts to security officers at airports nationwide after a man got through a checkpoint with two box cutters. The move comes as passengers are expected to flood airports ahead of Thanksgiving.

TSA security checkpoint agents at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport failed to adhere to protocol Friday evening when they discovered a box cutter in a man's carry-on luggage, later causing an emergency diversion when the man allegedly threatened passengers when the plane was in-flight, according to a TSA statement and a passenger on the flight.