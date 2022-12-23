The Purdue Board of Trustees has issued a formal reprimand to Purdue University Northwest Chancellor Thomas Keon in response to a racist comment he made during a commencement ceremony earlier this month, according to a statement from the board's chairman.

Faculty and students alike have called for Keon to resign for comments he made during the December 10 commencement ceremony at the Indiana university. In a video posted to Purdue University Northwest's official YouTube Page, Keon is seen saying apparently made-up words after taking the podium following a speech from a commencement speaker. In his remarks, he appeared to perform a caricature of Asian languages. As the crowd laughed, he said before trailing off, "That's sort of my Asian version of his....," in a likely reference to a comment by the prior speaker about made-up languages.

CNN's Carolyn Sung and Caroll Alvarado contributed to this report.

