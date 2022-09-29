Trump won't have to back up claims in court about FBI planting evidence after judge rejects part of special master's plan

Former President Donald Trump, seen here in Youngstown, Ohio on September 17, is pushing back against a plan that would require Trump to declare in court whether the Justice Department's inventory from the search is accurate.

 Gaelen Morse/Reuters

US District Judge Aileen Cannon, who granted Donald Trump's request for a third-party review of the Mar-a-Lago search, rejected part of the special master's plan that would have forced the former President's legal team to back up his out-of-court claims that the FBI planted evidence.

The special master, US District Judge Raymond Dearie, had laid out a plan that instructed Trump's team to verify the accuracy of the inventory investigators provided of what was seized in the search. The requirement would have forced Trump to go on the record in court whether he believes evidence was planted by the FBI during the search on August 8, as he has suggested in public statements.

