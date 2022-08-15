Trump White House lawyer Herschmann subpoenaed by federal grand jury investigating January 6

In this image from video released by the House select committee, Eric Herschmann, former White House attorney, speaks as part of video shown at a hearing in June. Herschmann has been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury investigating January 6.

 House Select Committee/AP

Trump White House lawyer Eric Herschmann, who pushed back on efforts by the former President and his allies to overturn the 2020 election, has been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury investigating the events surrounding January 6, 2021, a person familiar with the probe confirmed to CNN.

The subpoena seeking documents and testimony from Herschmann follows similar subpoenas in the federal criminal probe to other top Trump administration lawyers, Pat Cipollone and Patrick Philbin, who worked in the White House counsel's office.

