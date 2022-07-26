Trump pushes harsh criminal justice agenda in first DC speech since leaving office

Former US President Donald Trump speaks to an audience at the "American Freedom Tour" event in Memphis, Tennessee, June 18, 2022.

 Karen Pulfer Focht/Reuters

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday outlined a hardline and harsh criminal justice agenda for the Republican Party, praising China's justice system, pushing for the death penalty for drug dealers and arguing the federal government should circumvent governors to use the National Guard to fight crime.

While the former President lauded the police, at one point calling police officers his heroes, what Trump did not mention in his first return to Washington since leaving office was the police that protected the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, or the deaths and injuries that stemmed from that attack. Trump instead told the audience "our great police know what to do," but the country has to "allow them to do it."

CNN's Kristen Holmes contributed to this report.

