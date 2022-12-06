Trump Organization found guilty on all counts of criminal tax fraud

A Manhattan jury has found two Trump Organization companies guilty on multiple charges of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records connected to a 15-year scheme to defraud tax authorities by failing to report and pay taxes on compensation for top executives.

 Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp. were found guilty on all charges they faced.

CNN's Devan Cole contributed to this report.

